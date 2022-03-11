UN: More than 2.5 Million People have Left Ukraine so far
More than 2.5 million people have left Ukraine by March 11, the UN Migration Service said on its website today.
That makes about 200,000 more refugees than the figures announced by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) for the number of people until yesterday, March 10.
Separately, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) announced today at least 1.85 million internally displaced persons in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion.
/BTA
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » The Reality of War from the Point of View of a Ukrainian Student
- » Russian forces Destroyed Military Airports in Ukraine, DPR troops Capture Volnovakha
- » EU Rules Out Quick Accession to Ukraine but Opened the Door to the Community
- » Day 16 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russian Forces Advance towards Kyiv
- » The Red Cross Supports Ukrainian Citizens Arrived in Bulgaria
- » Russia and Ukraine Negotiations: No Progress on the Ceasefire