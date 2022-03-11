UN: More than 2.5 Million People have Left Ukraine so far

World » UKRAINE | March 11, 2022, Friday // 13:25
More than 2.5 million people have left Ukraine by March 11, the UN Migration Service said on its website today.

That makes about 200,000 more refugees than the figures announced by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) for the number of people until yesterday, March 10.

Separately, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) announced today at least 1.85 million internally displaced persons in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

