Putin: Volunteers are Welcome to Help the Fight against Ukrainian Forces

World » RUSSIA | March 11, 2022, Friday // 13:18
Russian President Vladimir Putin said today that he wanted to allow volunteers to fight Ukrainian forces and approved the surrender of captured Western missile systems to Russian-backed rebels, Reuters reported.

Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has proposed that US-made anti-tank systems such as Javelin and Stinger be handed over to fighters in the rebel Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

Putin, who attended a meeting of Russia's National Security Council, backed the idea. He added that volunteers should be allowed to fight alongside Russian-backed forces. Shoigu said 16,000 volunteers had already applied from the Middle East, TASS reported.

