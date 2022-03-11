Putin: Volunteers are Welcome to Help the Fight against Ukrainian Forces
Russian President Vladimir Putin said today that he wanted to allow volunteers to fight Ukrainian forces and approved the surrender of captured Western missile systems to Russian-backed rebels, Reuters reported.
Day 16 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russian Forces Advance towards Kyiv
Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has proposed that US-made anti-tank systems such as Javelin and Stinger be handed over to fighters in the rebel Luhansk and Donetsk regions.
Pentagon: Russia hires Syrians for the Invasion of Ukraine
Putin, who attended a meeting of Russia's National Security Council, backed the idea. He added that volunteers should be allowed to fight alongside Russian-backed forces. Shoigu said 16,000 volunteers had already applied from the Middle East, TASS reported.
