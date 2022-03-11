Russian forces Destroyed Military Airports in Ukraine, DPR troops Capture Volnovakha

Russia's armed forces have taken out two military airports in Ukraine, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov was quoted as saying by Reuters.

The affected military airports are located in Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk in western Ukraine, respectively.

Konashenkov also said that a total of 3,213 Ukrainian military sites had been destroyed since the start of the Russian offensive.

A Russian ministry spokesman added that troops from the Moscow-recognized Donetsk People's Republic had taken the town of Volnovakha.

Russian aviation and air defense shot down three Ukrainian Mi-24 helicopters and eight unmanned aerial vehicles in one day, including five Bayraktar TB-2 drones, Konashenkov was quoted as saying by TASS.

Russian air strikes have affected residential areas in the city of Dnipro. One person was killed, the Ukrainian Emergency Service reported, AFP reported.



