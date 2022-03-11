Bulgarian President: Russia’s Decision to Add us to the List of Unfriendly Countries is Unfortunate

World » RUSSIA | March 11, 2022, Friday // 12:58
Bulgaria: Bulgarian President: Russia’s Decision to Add us to the List of Unfriendly Countries is Unfortunate twitter @PresidentOfBg

The inclusion of Bulgaria in the list of Russia with unfriendly countries is an unfortunate decision. This was commented by President Rumen Radev from Ruse, where he was visiting today.

Russia has Published a list of Unfriendly Countries – Bulgaria is in It

The head of state explained that it is logical to have a meeting between the presidents of Russia and Ukraine. “I hope such a meeting becomes a reality. Both sides are increasingly realizing that war is not the answer. Peace is not won by aggression,” Radev stressed.

“Bulgaria has reason to be a place for such negotiations. This must be done in coordination with the European Union,” the president said.

