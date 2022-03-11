EU Rules Out Quick Accession to Ukraine but Opened the Door to the Community

The heads of state and government of the EU member states, who met at an informal summit in Versailles, ruled out any rapid accession of Ukraine to the EU, but opened the door for closer ties with it, AFP reported.

The Council of the European Union has called on the European Commission to consider the membership applications of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova.

Ukraine has officially started the process of European integration after all the leaders of the EU countries and governments said “yes” during the meeting of the EU Council.

The European Commission has the next word.

“A historic night in Versailles. After five hours of heated debate, EU leaders said yes to Ukraine's European integration.”

“The process has begun. The heroic Ukrainian nation deserves to be welcomed into the EU,” Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda wrote on Twitter.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also commented on the topic in a video address:

“This is the latest test for Europe. Among the state leaders, there are those who support us, there are those who support only themselves, but we see how people from European countries treat us. I know for sure that if it was the people who decided on our EU membership, they would definitely choose the people of Ukraine. Today, when I see the support of the peoples of each country in the squares of European capitals, I know that the Ukrainian people are already in the European Union.”

Leaders are discussing common European economic and defense responses to the crisis caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The future restructuring of the energy market measures to limit the rise in electricity prices and a plan to stop the import of fossil fuels from Russia until 2027 are also being discussed.

The second day of the summit will be devoted to discussions on strengthening the EU's economic model.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov has said he will ask European partners to vote on financial support for countries that accept refugees from Ukraine.

Единството на Европа е част от силата й. Днес на неформалния Европейски съвет във Версай всеки лидер изразява мнение, но е важно след проведените срещи да говорим с един глас. #EUCO #EU2022FR pic.twitter.com/dWQUpZSv9N — Kiril Petkov (@KirilPetkov) March 10, 2022



/BNR

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg