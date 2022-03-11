COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1693 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
1693 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Bulgaria, 33 people have died and 5093 have been cured, according to the Unified Information Portal.
In the last 24 hours, 14,946 tests were performed or 11% of the samples taken were positive.
COVID-19 in Bulgaria: As of Today No Green Certificate for Sites of Public Importance
The number of hospitalized in our country is decreasing - at the moment they are 2,698 people, and during the last 24 hours 221 infected people were admitted to hospitals. 354 patients are treated in intensive care units.
During the past 24 hours, 2,740 doses of vaccine were given.
