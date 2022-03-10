List of Bomb Shelters in Bulgaria has been Published

The General Directorate “Fire Safety and Protection of the Population” published a list of collective means of protection - hiding places and radiation protection shelters, which are in good and satisfactory condition.

Information on their location is also provided.

See the full list HERE (in Bulgarian)

Tomorrow the fire brigade is expected to clarify details about the condition of the bomb shelters in Bulgaria. Last week it became clear that all of them will be included in an electronic register, which is expected to work in the coming days.

Electronic Register of Bomb Shelters in Bulgaria to Launch Soon

A new mobile application for signaling various types of hazards, such as traffic accidents or floods, is also being developed.



/BNT

