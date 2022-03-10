Entering Bulgaria: From Today the Dark Red Zone is Removed (Full List of Countries)
Given the favorable trend in the epidemic situation in the country and the 3-step plan for de-escalation of anti-epidemic measures proposed by the Chief State Health Inspector, the “dark red” zone is removed from the list of countries by color zones as of today, March 10 (Thursday)
COVID-19 in Bulgaria: As of Today No Green Certificate for Sites of Public Importance
The Ministry of Health reminds that people from the “dark red” zone were allowed in our country when presenting a digital COVID certificate for vaccination, post-disease, or similar document, along with a negative result from a PCR test conducted up to 72 hours before entering the country.
COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1920 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
The requirements for persons arriving from the “green”, “orange” and “red” zones remain unchanged. Arriving persons are admitted upon presentation of a valid document for vaccination, post-illness or testing.
The full list of countries by color zones can be found below.
Green zone: None
Orange zone: All countries outside the green and red zones.
Red zone: Australia, Austria, Andorra, Afghanistan, Barbados, Bahrain, Belgium, Bermuda, Brunei, Bhutan. Great Britain, Vietnam, Germany, Gibraltar, Georgia, Greece, Denmark, Dominica, Estonia, Israel, Ireland, Iceland, Spain, Italy, Jordan, Cayman Islands, Cyprus, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Costa Rica, Latvia, Lithuania, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Maldives, Monaco, The Netherlands, New Zealand, New Caledonia, Norway, Isle of Man, Palau, Portugal, Republic of Korea, Romania, Russia, San Marino, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Serbia, Tanzania, Tonga, Turkey, Ukraine, Uruguay, Faroe Islands, Finland, France, French Polynesia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Chile, Switzerland, Japan
List from February:
More Countries in the Red Zone for Entering Bulgaria (Full List)
/Ministry of Health
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Today marks 79 Years since the Rescue of the Bulgarian Jews
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1920 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: As of Today No Green Certificate for Sites of Public Importance
- » A Missing Bulgarian in the United States has been Found Dead
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: More than 2000 New Cases in the last 24 hours
- » Bulgaria Among the Top 5 Best European Countries for Women to Work