Entering Bulgaria: From Today the Dark Red Zone is Removed (Full List of Countries)

Given the favorable trend in the epidemic situation in the country and the 3-step plan for de-escalation of anti-epidemic measures proposed by the Chief State Health Inspector, the “dark red” zone is removed from the list of countries by color zones as of today, March 10 (Thursday)

The Ministry of Health reminds that people from the “dark red” zone were allowed in our country when presenting a digital COVID certificate for vaccination, post-disease, or similar document, along with a negative result from a PCR test conducted up to 72 hours before entering the country.

The requirements for persons arriving from the “green”, “orange” and “red” zones remain unchanged. Arriving persons are admitted upon presentation of a valid document for vaccination, post-illness or testing.

The full list of countries by color zones can be found below.

Green zone: None

Orange zone: All countries outside the green and red zones.

Red zone: Australia, Austria, Andorra, Afghanistan, Barbados, Bahrain, Belgium, Bermuda, Brunei, Bhutan. Great Britain, Vietnam, Germany, Gibraltar, Georgia, Greece, Denmark, Dominica, Estonia, Israel, Ireland, Iceland, Spain, Italy, Jordan, Cayman Islands, Cyprus, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Costa Rica, Latvia, Lithuania, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Maldives, Monaco, The Netherlands, New Zealand, New Caledonia, Norway, Isle of Man, Palau, Portugal, Republic of Korea, Romania, Russia, San Marino, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Serbia, Tanzania, Tonga, Turkey, Ukraine, Uruguay, Faroe Islands, Finland, France, French Polynesia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Chile, Switzerland, Japan

List from February:

