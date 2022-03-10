Entering Bulgaria: From Today the Dark Red Zone is Removed (Full List of Countries)

Society | March 10, 2022, Thursday // 13:47
Bulgaria: Entering Bulgaria: From Today the Dark Red Zone is Removed (Full List of Countries)

Given the favorable trend in the epidemic situation in the country and the 3-step plan for de-escalation of anti-epidemic measures proposed by the Chief State Health Inspector, the dark redzone is removed from the list of countries by color zones as of today, March 10 (Thursday)

COVID-19 in Bulgaria: As of Today No Green Certificate for Sites of Public Importance

The Ministry of Health reminds that people from the “dark redzone were allowed in our country when presenting a digital COVID certificate for vaccination, post-disease, or similar document, along with a negative result from a PCR test conducted up to 72 hours before entering the country.

COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1920 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The requirements for persons arriving from the “green”, “orange” and “red” zones remain unchanged. Arriving persons are admitted upon presentation of a valid document for vaccination, post-illness or testing.

The full list of countries by color zones can be found below.

Green zone: None

Orange zoneAll countries outside the green and red zones.

Red zoneAustralia, Austria, Andorra, Afghanistan, Barbados, Bahrain, Belgium, Bermuda, Brunei, Bhutan. Great Britain, Vietnam, Germany, Gibraltar, Georgia, Greece, Denmark, Dominica, Estonia, Israel, Ireland, Iceland, Spain, Italy, Jordan, Cayman Islands, Cyprus, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Costa Rica, Latvia, Lithuania, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Maldives, Monaco, The Netherlands, New Zealand, New Caledonia, Norway, Isle of Man, Palau, Portugal, Republic of Korea, Romania, Russia, San Marino, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Serbia, Tanzania, Tonga, Turkey, Ukraine, Uruguay, Faroe Islands, Finland, France, French Polynesia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Chile, Switzerland, Japan

List from February:

More Countries in the Red Zone for Entering Bulgaria (Full List)

/Ministry of Health

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, zone, red, countries
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria