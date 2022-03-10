The Red Cross Supports Ukrainian Citizens Arrived in Bulgaria
The Bulgarian Red Cross continues to support the victims of the conflict in Ukraine. After sending 11 trucks with humanitarian aid to the needy through the Ukrainian Red Cross, the organization is already providing material aid donated by citizens and companies under the National Campaign, and to Ukrainians arriving in Bulgaria affected by the conflict: blankets, clothes, shoes, baby food and toys, medicines, hygienic materials, etc.
In coordination with state institutions, regional administrations and local authorities, the BRC also started providing individual financial assistance to those arriving from Ukraine according to procedures and practices adopted by the Commission for Management of Fundraised for the National Campaign of the BRC. You can help victims of the conflict in Ukraine via BRC by clicking HERE.
The Public Council of the Bulgarian Red Cross began its work, in which representatives of the Ombudsman of the Republic of Bulgaria, state institutions / Ministry of Health, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, State Agency for Refugees, national media and others participated.
We thank all those who provide financial and material donations to help the victims of the conflict in Ukraine.
/Bulgarian Red Cross
