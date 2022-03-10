Russia and Ukraine Negotiations: No Progress on the Ceasefire

World » UKRAINE | March 10, 2022, Thursday // 12:48
Bulgaria: Russia and Ukraine Negotiations: No Progress on the Ceasefire CGTN

“There has been no progress on the ceasefire in Ukraine.” This was announced by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba after a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Turkey.

Kuleba added that he is ready to meet with Lavrov again if there is a prospect of a “substantial discussion”. However, his current information after today's talks was not positive.

The Foreign Ministers of Russia and Ukraine will meet in Turkey

The Ukrainian foreign minister explained that during their meeting, Lavrov stressed that Russia would continue its aggression until Ukraine complied with their demands. Kuleba said it was “not easy for him” to listen to his Russian counterpart during the meeting.

Ukraine's top diplomat commented that the biggest problem facing his country is the situation in the besieged port city of Mariupol, which has come under intense shelling and destruction by Russian forces.

Day 15 of the Russian Invasion: The West Condemns the Attack on Children's Hospital in Mariupol

Asked by the BBC whether a ceasefire was possible, Lavrov said the “special military operation” would continue. “We have not invaded Ukraine,” he explained, adding that Russia had been threatened and had to defend the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which it considered independent of Ukraine.

/Nova

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Lavrov, kuleba, Russia, Ukraine, ceasefire
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria