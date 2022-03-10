Russia and Ukraine Negotiations: No Progress on the Ceasefire

“There has been no progress on the ceasefire in Ukraine.” This was announced by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba after a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Turkey.

Kuleba added that he is ready to meet with Lavrov again if there is a prospect of a “substantial discussion”. However, his current information after today's talks was not positive.

The Ukrainian foreign minister explained that during their meeting, Lavrov stressed that Russia would continue its aggression until Ukraine complied with their demands. Kuleba said it was “not easy for him” to listen to his Russian counterpart during the meeting.

Ukraine's top diplomat commented that the biggest problem facing his country is the situation in the besieged port city of Mariupol, which has come under intense shelling and destruction by Russian forces.

Asked by the BBC whether a ceasefire was possible, Lavrov said the “special military operation” would continue. “We have not invaded Ukraine,” he explained, adding that Russia had been threatened and had to defend the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which it considered independent of Ukraine.



