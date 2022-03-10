Russia and Ukraine Negotiations: No Progress on the Ceasefire
“There has been no progress on the ceasefire in Ukraine.” This was announced by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba after a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Turkey.
Kuleba added that he is ready to meet with Lavrov again if there is a prospect of a “substantial discussion”. However, his current information after today's talks was not positive.
The Foreign Ministers of Russia and Ukraine will meet in Turkey
The Ukrainian foreign minister explained that during their meeting, Lavrov stressed that Russia would continue its aggression until Ukraine complied with their demands. Kuleba said it was “not easy for him” to listen to his Russian counterpart during the meeting.
Ukraine's top diplomat commented that the biggest problem facing his country is the situation in the besieged port city of Mariupol, which has come under intense shelling and destruction by Russian forces.
Day 15 of the Russian Invasion: The West Condemns the Attack on Children's Hospital in Mariupol
Asked by the BBC whether a ceasefire was possible, Lavrov said the “special military operation” would continue. “We have not invaded Ukraine,” he explained, adding that Russia had been threatened and had to defend the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which it considered independent of Ukraine.
/Nova
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » The Red Cross Supports Ukrainian Citizens Arrived in Bulgaria
- » Refugee from Ukraine gave Birth to her first Baby on March 8th in Kazanlak, Bulgaria
- » Bulgarian Government has created a National Portal for Victims of the War in Ukraine
- » UNICEF: More than a Million Children have left Ukraine since the Russian Invasion
- » Day 15 of the Russian Invasion: The West Condemns the Attack on Children's Hospital in Mariupol
- » Opinion: Understanding the War in Ukraine