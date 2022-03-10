Refugee from Ukraine gave Birth to her first Baby on March 8th in Kazanlak, Bulgaria

A refugee from Ukraine gave birth to her first baby on March 8th at a hospital in Kazanlak. Anastasia and her relatives traveled from Kyiv to Turkey. Probably because of the thousands of miles traveled and the stress, she gave birth earlier than expected.

“The patient was brought in the late hours of March 8, in serious general condition, with advanced labor, the baby's tones were critical, thank God the birth ended naturally with a living and healthy baby,” said on BNT Ivana Nihtyanova.

Mark is 3 kilograms, 51 centimeters.

“We feel good, everything is fine, we left Ukraine for Istanbul, but we could not get there, so, for now, we are staying in Bulgaria, we expect our documents to be ready, social workers are helping us, we will be accommodated in municipal housing. We are from Kyiv, we want to go back when everything is calm and safe there. There was a risk, but it was not safe to stay there, we were forced to make this decision. My grandmother went with us, she will help me look after the child,” said the mother, Anastasia.

The hospital in Kazanlak is ready to welcome people who need medical examination and diagnosis and to help them.



