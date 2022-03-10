Bulgarian Government has created a National Portal for Victims of the War in Ukraine

The Bulgarian government has created a National portal for the victims of the war in Ukraine - https://ukraine.gov.bg/

There you can find all the necessary and relevant information in the Ukrainian language (in addition to English and Bulgarian)

How to Help People in Ukraine if You are in Bulgaria

In a special video address of the Deputy Prime Minister for Effective Governance Kalina Konstantinova presented the structure and composition of the crisis headquarters at the Council of Ministers, which works on crisis management, connected with the war in Ukraine and the incoming refugees to Bulgaria.

The Crisis Staff consists of six working groups, led by Colonel Valeri Rachev and coordinates the work of everyone. Rachev is a security expert and former representative in Bulgaria in Iraq.

National portal for the people affected by the war in Ukraine is launched. It provides information for evacuation, medical and humanitarian aid, housing and legal services.https://t.co/d3tm9iKbkp — Министерски съвет (@GovBulgaria) March 10, 2022

In addition to the leadership of the headquarters, Konstantinova's announced all measures taken so far by the government in connection with Ukrainian refugees arriving in Bulgaria.

She specified that from Friday, directly at the border checkpoints, people entering from Ukraine who want temporary protection will be able to obtain a document with which to legitimately reside on the territory of Bulgaria. With this document, on the one hand, they will have access to the labor market, education, healthcare and social support, and on the other hand, they will need to comply with the laws of Bulgaria.



