Today marks 79 Years since the Rescue of the Bulgarian Jews

Society | March 10, 2022, Thursday // 09:53
Bulgaria: Today marks 79 Years since the Rescue of the Bulgarian Jews

By laying flowers at the Monument of Salvation, located in the park between the National Academy of Arts and the National Assembly building, today at 11.00 a.m. will be honored the memory of those worthy Bulgarians who fought and did not allow their brothers and sisters of Jewish origin to be deported to the Nazi death camps.

Flowers will also be laid in memory of 11,343 Jews deported from the territories of Northern Greece, Vardar Macedonia and the city of Pirot administered by the Kingdom of Bulgaria.

The Speaker of the National Assembly Nikola Minchev and MPs will take part in the commemorative ceremony on the occasion of the Day of Saving Bulgarian Jews and honoring the memory of the Holocaust victims. Wreaths and flowers will be laid at the monument.

/BGNES

