UNICEF: More than a Million Children have left Ukraine since the Russian Invasion

World » UKRAINE | March 10, 2022, Thursday // 09:29
More than a million children left Ukraine in less than two weeks after Russia's invasion of the country on February 24, Reuters reported, citing the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

More than two million people have left Ukraine since the start of the war, with a population of 44 million. Most Ukrainian refugees are women and children, as gun-bearing men are not allowed to leave the country.

At least 37 children have been killed and 50 injured since the start of the war, UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said. She said she was horrified by the news of a Russian attack on a children's hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, despite an agreed ceasefire.

17 people - hospital staff and pregnant women - were injured in an air strike yesterday, Ukrainian authorities said. President Vladimir Zelensky has accused Russia of genocide and called for tightening sanctions against it.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the attack “horrific”.

“We warned in our March 7 statement that Ukrainian radicals had turned the hospital into a military facility,” said Russia's first deputy permanent representative to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky. Regarding the condemnation of the Guterres attack, Polyanski said the UN was spreading false information.

