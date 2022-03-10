COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1920 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

During the last 24 hours, 1920 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Bulgaria out of 16,525 tests performed, according to the data in the Unified Information Portal. The share of positive results is 11.6 percent. Of the new cases for the day, 70.21 percent were not vaccinated.

During the day, 31 people died of COVID-19, 90.32 percent of whom had not been vaccinated. The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Bulgaria is 35,995.

In the last 24 hours, 254 people infected with the coronavirus have been admitted to hospitals, and 82.28 percent of them have not been vaccinated. The total number of hospitalized with covid is 2744, including 365 people in intensive care units.

3776 people were cured during the last 24 hours and a total of 866,213 since the beginning of the pandemic.

To date, the active cases are 205,680 and confirmed since the beginning of the pandemic - 1,107,888.

To date, a total of 4,317,192 doses of vaccine have been administered, of which 2,691 in the last 24 hours.



/BTA

