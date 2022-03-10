Day 15 of the Russian Invasion: The West Condemns the Attack on Children's Hospital in Mariupol

On the 15th day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the capital Kyiv dawned another morning with air raid sirens, the BBC reported. Shortly after midnight, it was reported that shells hit residential areas and a gas pipeline in the town of Okhtyrka, Sumy region, and there were reports of deaths.

Residential areas and a gas pipeline have been affected, local authorities said. At least three civilians were killed - a 13-year-old boy and two women.

At least 17 people were injured in the rocket attack in Mariupol that hit a hospital for mothers and children yesterday. No deaths have been confirmed so far.

“We don't know the number of victims yet, but we fear the worst,” said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the attack “horrific” and called for "this senseless violence to stop."

Opinion: The Russian Army is Killing Hundreds of Civilians - Firsthand Account of a Woman in Ukraine

Russia's attack on a children's hospital has also been condemned by the United Nations, the United States and humanitarian organizations, including Doctors Without Borders.

The attack sparked outrage across Europe. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also reacted sharply, accusing Russia of genocide and calling for even tougher sanctions on Moscow.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who is in Washington to meet with US counterpart Antony Blinken, has condemned the Mariupol attack as “absolutely reckless and mind-boggling”. She rejected Ukraine's calls for the West to impose a no-fly zone because it would lead to a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia, which she said was undesirable.

1207 civilians died during the 9-day siege of Mariupol, said Mayor Vadim Boychenko.

The UN Human Rights Office said there were 89 civilian casualties in the last 24 hours alone.

In a telephone conversation last night, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to tighten sanctions against Russia. Zelensky wrote on Twitter that he and Johnson also discussed “further support, including defense assistance.”

At least 35,000 civilians were evacuated from the besieged Ukrainian cities yesterday, Zelensky said in a video message:

“Three humanitarian corridors allowed residents to leave Sumy, Energodar and the areas around Kyiv. The evacuation must continue today with three more routes - to the cities of Mariupol, Volnovakha and Izyum.”

The United States estimates that about 6,000 Russian servicemen have been killed in Ukraine since the start of the war, but it is not possible to determine the exact number of dead.

Emergency funding of $ 1.4 billion for Ukraine has been approved by the Board of the International Monetary Fund. The funds will help Ukraine meet the urgent needs of its balance of payments stemming from the aftermath of the ongoing war.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva says the Russian invasion will lead to a deep recession this year.



/BNR

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg