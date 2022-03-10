COVID-19 in Bulgaria: As of Today No Green Certificate for Sites of Public Importance
As of today March 10, visitors to sites of public importance are not required to present a “green certificate”. These are malls, establishments, theatres, cinemas, cafes, restaurants and others. This is the second step in the plan to de-escalate anti-epidemic measures, given the positive trend of reducing morbidity in the country. The requirement for a “green certificate” remains mandatory for the staff of all sites of public importance.
The plan envisages that after March 20 the requirement for a “green certificate” will be dropped for those working in sites of public importance, while maintaining the favorable trend in the development of the epidemic situation related to COVID-19 in the country.
As of today, the limit on the number of children in a group when conducting face-to-face group classes in language centers, educational centers, personal development support centers and other training centers and schools will be lifted.
/Ministry of Health
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1920 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: More than 2000 New Cases in the last 24 hours
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2462 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » China has Registered the Highest Number of COVID-19 Cases since February 2020
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 515 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1388 New Cases in the Last 24 hours