COVID-19 in Bulgaria: As of Today No Green Certificate for Sites of Public Importance

As of today March 10, visitors to sites of public importance are not required to present a “green certificate”. These are malls, establishments, theatres, cinemas, cafes, restaurants and others. This is the second step in the plan to de-escalate anti-epidemic measures, given the positive trend of reducing morbidity in the country. The requirement for a “green certificate” remains mandatory for the staff of all sites of public importance.

The plan envisages that after March 20 the requirement for a “green certificate” will be dropped for those working in sites of public importance, while maintaining the favorable trend in the development of the epidemic situation related to COVID-19 in the country.

As of today, the limit on the number of children in a group when conducting face-to-face group classes in language centers, educational centers, personal development support centers and other training centers and schools will be lifted.



Ministry of Health

