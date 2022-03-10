COVID-19 in Bulgaria: As of Today No Green Certificate for Sites of Public Importance

Society » HEALTH | March 10, 2022, Thursday // 08:45
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: As of Today No Green Certificate for Sites of Public Importance

As of today March 10, visitors to sites of public importance are not required to present a “green certificate”. These are malls, establishments, theatres, cinemas, cafes, restaurants and others. This is the second step in the plan to de-escalate anti-epidemic measures, given the positive trend of reducing morbidity in the country. The requirement for a “green certificate” remains mandatory for the staff of all sites of public importance.

The plan envisages that after March 20 the requirement for a “green certificate” will be dropped for those working in sites of public importance, while maintaining the favorable trend in the development of the epidemic situation related to COVID-19 in the country.

As of today, the limit on the number of children in a group when conducting face-to-face group classes in language centers, educational centers, personal development support centers and other training centers and schools will be lifted.

/Ministry of Health

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: green certificate, covid, Bulgaria, public
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria