Israeli Officials: There are Signs that Russia and Ukraine are Softening their Positions

Talks between Russia and Ukraine to end the war have reached a “critical point” and a compromise is possible between the two countries if the new idea of ​​a concession that Moscow is preparing to offer is accepted.

This was announced by the American site “Axios”, quoting Israeli representatives. According to the publication, Russia is ready to take a step back from the two goals with which it invaded Ukraine: “denazification” (de facto cleansing of Ukraine's elite) and “demilitarization”, along with recognizing Crimea as Russian and recognizing so-called independence of the People's Republics in Donbas.

Now the only requirement, according to Israeli officials, is “the demilitarization of Donbas.” The Jerusalem Post also quoted its sources as saying the proposal was “final” and that Russia would only accelerate the invasion if Ukraine did not accept it.

A day before the first meeting between the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine in Antalya, meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed hope that the talks would open the door to a “permanent ceasefire”. The chances of this are unknown, with Turkey and Israel stepping up pressure on both sides in recent days. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett even visited Moscow, a precedent for a foreign leader since the start of the war.

Erdogan accused the West of Witch-Hunting the Russian People

Ankara has not joined Western sanctions against Moscow, despite being a member of NATO. Erdogan, despite his country's proximity to Ukraine, said the sanctions had almost turned into a “witch hunt against the Russian people, literature, students and artists”. He even mentioned the dismissal of conductor Valery Gergiev from the Munich Philharmonic for supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin as “ridiculous”.



