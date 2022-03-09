The Electricity at the Chernobyl NPP has been Cut Off
The power supply to the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and its safety equipment have been “completely” cut off due to Russian military action, Ukrainian energy operator Ukrenergo said on Wednesday.
The Chernobyl nuclear power plant “was completely disconnected from the electricity grid due to the military actions of the Russian occupier. The site no longer has electricity,” Ukrenergo wrote on Facebook.
Earlier, the UN IAEA warned that it could no longer monitor the radiation background at Chernobyl, where one of its nuclear reactors exploded in 1986, causing the biggest nuclear accident in European history.
