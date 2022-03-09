Erdogan accused the West of Witch-Hunting the Russian People

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed hope that the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Russia tomorrow in Antalya will open the door to a truce, Turkish private television NTV reported.

Erdogan stressed that Turkey follows a principled and conscientious approach to the war in Ukraine. He said his country cares for those who have sought refuge from hostilities in Turkey.

However, the president criticized the differentiation of refugees on the basis of religion, origin or skin color, stressing that such a mentality has nothing to do with humanity or civilization.

“There is definitely no winner in the war and the warring parties,” Erdogan told a meeting of the parliamentary group of his Justice and Development Party (AKP).

“The Russia-Ukraine problem must be resolved through diplomacy,” he stressed.

Erdogan described what is happening in Ukraine as unscrupulous, adding that “regardless of the drama, the West is not moving a finger.”

“They only give a lot of advice,” Erdogan said.

“When it comes to their own interests, those who are raising the world have been watching the atrocities in our region for 11 years. We do not accept either the abandonment of Ukraine or the practices resembling witch-hunts towards the Russian people, Russian literature, students, artists. These fascist practices cast a shadow over the legitimate struggle of the Ukrainian people,” he said.



