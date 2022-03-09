Opinion: The Russian Army is Killing Hundreds of Civilians - Firsthand Account of a Woman in Ukraine

Tetiana is a Ukrainian woman that wants her voice to be heard. She has lived through the 14 days of war since the invasion started and has tried to inform people worldwide about the situation in her homeland. In the media, there are plenty of reports from the war but there are not enough eyewitness accounts. Tetiana reached out to us in an attempt the share what she has seen and heard for these 14 days. She wanted to share her story with Bulgarians and try to convince them to help. Novinite.com publishes her account of events without edit or censorship. Links to help will be posted below.

“My name is Tetiana. I’m 32. I am from Ukraine.

A military aircraft has just flown over my head.

Last night, the same aircrafts, piloted by people with the Russian Federation flags on their uniforms, bombed residential buildings in the Ukrainian cities: Sumy, Mykolaiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv.

Russian occupying forces are leveling cities to the ground, destroying civilian infrastructure, using cruise missiles, multiple rocket launchers, etc. Right as you read this, the Russian army is killing hundreds of civilians and children, bombing hospitals and schools. Humanitarian convoys and civilians are being shot dead while trying to evacuate from temporarily occupied cities.

Mariupol: Shootings at the Humanitarian Corridor – A Child has Died

Yesterday the Russian invaders fired on a family during the evacuation from Irpin (Kyiv region). Everyone died: a mother, a father, and two children. The only thing this family did was try to run away from the war. The Russians did not give them any chance. The invaders saw who was being shot.

Today I saw a video from a surveillance camera, which shows a Russian tank shooting at a civilian car on the road near the town of Vasylkiv, two pensioners dead. The captured Russians admit that they have orders from the command to shoot everyone in their path, including civilians - men, women, children, the elderly.

More than 100 Workers remain Trapped in Chernobyl - Tensions are Rising

The Russians are raising radioactive dust on the outskirts of Chornobyl (Chernobyl) with the tracks of their tanks. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is under threat which may lead to Chornobyl x 6. If Russia blows up one of our nuclear power plants, it will affect all European countries, not only Ukraine.

Russians are blocking cities in an attempt to create a humanitarian crisis to make Ukraine surrender. This will never happen!

Photo @United Nations

The Evacuation Route from Mariupol is Mined, Corridors Lead to Russia and Belarus

The number of victims of Russia's war against Ukraine among the civilians has reached hundreds, including innocent children. In public speeches, Putin calls the brutal war a military operation to destroy military facilities. Is the shelled orphanage in Vorzel near Kyiv a military facility? Is Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital with seriously ill children connected to life support systems a strategic point? Maternity hospitals in basements, children born in the subway - that's who the Russian army is fighting with, in Ukraine.

Photo @Anadolu Agency

Russia and its disgraceful scum Putin deny Ukraine's right to exist. That means my right to exist. My Mom's right to exist. The right of my little niece and my Great Nation.

I’m kind of lucky to be in Khmelnytskyi, the Western part of Ukraine. It’s relatively calm here. Still, we hear air raid sirens daily, and we spend several hours a day in bomb shelters while enemy planes fly overhead.

Khmelnytskyi is a city through which the road from the eastern regions of the country to the western border passes. Since the beginning of the war, the city has hosted more than 400,000 Ukrainians who make forced stops on the way west. The task of Khmelnytskyi residents is to meet them, feed them, and take them in for the night. Yesterday I shared my apartment with a family of 8 people and 17 (!) cats. Cats are escaping, too.

Blocking TV towers’ signals and destroying infrastructure, the Russians are trying to keep us disconnected. But they do not know what kind of connection they’ve created between all Ukrainians in the fight against Russia, a country that has started an unjustified and unprovoked war against Ukraine.

14th Day of the War in Ukraine: Russia Delays the Offensive

The Armed Forces of Ukraine show incredible courage fighting back the enemy's attacks, not giving them the opportunity to gain a foothold. Territorial defense units protect city streets. Countless army of volunteers supply humanitarian aid to civilians and ammunition to the troops. The business supports Ukraine with supplies and financially. The so-called IT army destroys Russia's digital infrastructure - government websites, propaganda channels. They spread the truth about the bloody war against the peaceful Ukrainians, breaking through the walls of lies built around the Russians by their government of villains and fascists.

I can’t even find the words to say how proud I am of my nation.

Ukraine will prevail! Because its citizens are highly motivated, as never before. Our statehood is at stake! We are ready to stop the aggressor's tanks even with bare hands. That’s, actually, what people do in temporarily occupied Kherson, Henichesk – residents of once-peaceful cities have come out bare-handed against armed Russian soldiers and their armored vehicles, forcing them to reverse and go back.

This unity of the Ukrainian society concerns not only the readiness to repel the Russian occupiers. In the political dimension, Ukrainians unanimously aim to preserve an independent Ukraine, which is why support for the actions of the government and President Zelensky reaches 98%.

Zelensky in front British Parliament: Our Struggle Today is like the War against the Nazis

Russia wages warfare not only in the military aspect but also in the informational one. Still, I have high hopes that people in Europe who have believed in Russian propaganda from channels like Russia Today for years have lost all illusions about Russia's “good intentions” to “save” the Ukrainian population. Destruction and death - that's what Russia has brought to Ukraine. I am sure that there will be not a single person in the whole country - whether Ukrainian-speaking or Russian-speaking - who does not want the Russian occupiers to die. Because this is the only justified feeling you have when the enemy breaks into your house and kills your children.

The war is still in its first phase. Fierce fighting is taking place in the East, North, and South. Ukrainians keep the defense, and every occupier will soon regret that his foot has ever stepped on Ukrainian soil.

My nation is unbreakable!

But the world is fragile.

The ruins of Kharkiv and Kyiv are the ruins of the world order. This is the helplessness of world powers in front of the crazy little man in the Kremlin with a nuclear button under his butt.

Photo @Wikimedia Commons

The world is at war. In the heart of Europe, in Ukraine! This is not just a war aimed at the genocide of the 40 million Ukrainian nation. It is a war of totalitarianism, lies and bloodthirstiness against democracy and development. And in this war, Ukraine is the only one who fights!

The world is afraid of World War 3. But it is ongoing already. What, do you think, will make Putin stop after he somehow conquers Ukraine?

The fate of Europe is now being decided in Kyiv. European history is being rewritten in Ukrainian language. That’s why this is so important for us to win this war.

We need the world community to be united for Ukraine like never before. We ask NATO to close the sky above Ukraine. We need fighter jets and air defense systems to protect civilians from shelling. We are good on the ground but need domination in the sky.

We are extremely grateful for the support of the international community, including friendly support from Bulgaria.

Photo @BNT

Dear Bulgarians, there’s no justification for war. There’s no mercy for the people who came to destroy your lives. There’s no tolerance for constant lies – about a nazi regime in Ukraine, about Ukraine attacking Russia. Like, seriously, what the hell?

I haven’t voted for the current president, but I completely support him now. If he disappoints me in the future, I’ll have an opportunity to choose another one. It’s called democracy. I was free to build my country, my own future. I love Ukraine, cheer for its freedom and independence, and have no plans to emigrate. Does it make me a nazi? In no way! Neither does it make my fellow citizens.

We share the love to our Motherlands. Each of you would stand for Bulgaria in the face of danger, I’m sure. It does not make you nazis. We are just proud citizens of our proud nations.

Please, let your support cross the borders between our friendly nations. We share our beautiful Black sea and the security in the Black sea region. Now Ukraine provides this security.

How to Help People in Ukraine if You are in Bulgaria

But there’s still a lot you can all do to help us.

Please, go to the streets of your cities and call on governments to help Ukraine with weapons, finance, anti-Russian sanctions, humanitarian aid, and political support. We see each of you and are grateful for your support! We know about the assistance that is already on its way, and we appreciate your expression of friendship and humanity.

The consolidated call to NATO should be: CLOSE THE SKY OVER UKRAINE! The Ukrainian army is effectively destroying the enemy on the ground, but peaceful cities are suffering from air strikes. We are dying! Every day, every hour. We don't have time to wait!

You can also make your own contribution to the next decades of peace for your children.

The National Bank of Ukraine has opened a special account in several currencies to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Proven charity funds:

“Save Life” https://savelife.in.ua/en/donate/

Charitable Foundation “Blahodiina Sokyra”

USD

Сompany name: CHARITABLE FOUNDATION BLAHODIINA SOKYRA

IBAN Code: UA293052990000026009046221331

Name of the bank: JSC CB PRIVATBANK, 1D HRUSHEVSKOHO STR., KYIV, 01001, UKRAINE

Bank SWIFT Code: PBANUA2X

Company address: UA 04211 Kyiv, Yordanska street 6А

Correspondent banks:

Account in the correspondent bank: 001-1-000080

SWIFT Code of the correspondent bank: CHASUS33 Correspondent bank: JP Morgan Chase Bank, New York, USA

Account in the correspondent bank: 890-0085-754

SWIFT Code of the correspondent bank: IRVT US 3N Correspondent bank: The Bank of New York Mellon, New York, USA

EUR

Company name: CHARITABLE FOUNDATION BLAHODIINA SOKYRA

IBAN Code: UA193052990000026006026223608

Name of the bank: JSC CB PRIVATBANK, 1D HRUSHEVSKOHO STR., KYIV, 01001, UKRAINE

Bank SWIFT Code: PBANUA2X

Company address: UA 04211 Kyiv, Yordanska street 6А

Correspondent banks:

Account in the correspondent bank: 400886700401

SWIFT Code of the correspondent bank: COBADEFF

Correspondent bank: Commerzbank AG, Frankfurt am Main, Germany _

Account in the correspondent bank: 6231605145

SWIFT Code of the correspondent bank: CHASDEFX

Correspondent bank: J.P.MORGAN AG, FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY

You can also donate in crypto (proved by Minister of digital transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov).

BTC - 357a3So9CbsNfBBgFYACGvxxS6tMaDoa1P

ETH - 0x165CD37b4C644C2921454429E7F9358d18A45e14

USDT (trc20) - TEFccmfQ38cZS1DTZVhsxKVDckA8Y6VfCy





And please, please, share truthful information about Ukraine and the bloody crimes against humanity that Putin is committing on its territory.

And… Pray for us.

Just please no delay! Losing time means we can lose our lives.”





Tetiana Gaiduk has a degree in foreign policy, 5-years of experience in strategic comms and 32-years of being a Ukrainian to share what she knows. She is a creative Services Director at TRUMAN and co-founder at KYIV NOT KIEV

