This is what Ukraine looked like the Night before and After the Invasion
Leading political scientist Ian Bremmer showed a photo on his Facebook page that impartially shows the scale of the tragedy in Ukraine. The founder of the Eurasia Group posted a picture that reveals, from satellite, what the war has led to. Before the Russian invasion, Ukraine, as well as neighboring countries, were a bright place where life was bustling, the infrastructure was working.
However, after the attack, everything for Ukraine changed dramatically and it became a dark and frozen place, where everyone hides, and the economy ceases to function in a conventional manner. This is especially evident against the background of other countries in the region, where everything is illuminated. Among them is Bulgaria.
/Stefan Markov, Novinite.bg
