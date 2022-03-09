This is what Ukraine looked like the Night before and After the Invasion

World » UKRAINE | March 9, 2022, Wednesday // 12:15
Bulgaria: This is what Ukraine looked like the Night before and After the Invasion Facebook @ianbremmer

Leading political scientist Ian Bremmer showed a photo on his Facebook page that impartially shows the scale of the tragedy in Ukraine. The founder of the Eurasia Group posted a picture that reveals, from satellite, what the war has led to. Before the Russian invasion, Ukraine, as well as neighboring countries, were a bright place where life was bustling, the infrastructure was working.

However, after the attack, everything for Ukraine changed dramatically and it became a dark and frozen place, where everyone hides, and the economy ceases to function in a conventional manner. This is especially evident against the background of other countries in the region, where everything is illuminated. Among them is Bulgaria.

/Stefan Markov, Novinite.bg

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ian Bremmer, Ukraine, satelite, war
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria