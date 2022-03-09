A Missing Bulgarian in the United States has been Found Dead

Almost three months after his disappearance, Chicago authorities found a 27-year-old Bulgarian. Petko Yankov has been missing since December 16, 2021, when his mother opened the apartment where they live, and found it empty. His personal belongings and telephone were on the kitchen table.

The young man's body was found only on Monday. It seems that Petko ended his life by hanging himself, bg-voice.com reports. The search for Petko continued for days in Catherine Chevalier Woods Park, where the young man was believed to have gone after leaving home.

However, the body was at a completely different end of the park from the one where the search took place. Petko Yankov, as well as his parents, are from Stara Zagora. The family came to Chicago in 2003. Days before his disappearance, Petko successfully completed his bachelor's degree in kinesiology, a specialty that combines kinesitherapy and nutrition, at the University of Illinois in Chicago. The family was preparing to celebrate his graduation, but then the young man disappeared.



