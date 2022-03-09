In a 7-minute Video, Zelenski called for Negotiations and an End to the War

In a 7-minute video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for an end to the war with Russia, saying the two countries must hold talks on behalf of the people.

“The war must end. We must sit at the negotiating table - not because of outdated murderous ambitions, but in the interests of the people,” Vladimir Zelenski said in a video address.

Zelensky in front British Parliament: Our Struggle Today is like the War against the Nazis

The President of Ukraine welcomed the decision of the President of the United States Joe Biden to ban the import of oil from Russia and thanked the Russians who supported Ukraine and joined in its defense on the streets of Ukrainian cities.



/BNR

