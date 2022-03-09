14th Day of the War in Ukraine: Russia Delays the Offensive

The full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine continues on the 14th day. Air raid sirens sounded in a number of Ukrainian cities this morning. Russia announces a new regime of silence in Ukraine in order to evacuate civilians from the cities of Mariupol, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Kyiv.

Sirens for the air raid sounded in the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Lubny, Poltava and Vasilkov, according to several Ukrainian media. Earlier, there were reports of explosions in Kyiv. Moscow has announced a new humanitarian ceasefire to allow civilians in the attacked cities to flee. The corridors will again be created for Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol at 9.00 a.m. local time.

Yesterday, representatives of Ukraine said they had managed to evacuate 5,000 people from Sumy - the first successful mass evacuation. The United Nations says two million Ukrainians have already fled the country since Russia's invasion. According to the British NGO Save the Children, about 800,000 of the refugees are children.

Zelensky in front British Parliament: Our Struggle Today is like the War against the Nazis

Last night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made an unprecedented address to British lawmakers in the House of Commons. He called on lawmakers to impose more sanctions on Russia over the invasion of his country.

In a statement to British lawmakers, Zelensky stressed that “we will not give up and we will not lose.” He recalled Winston Churchill's words,

“We will fight in the forests, on the shores, on the streets, we will continue to fight for our land, at any cost.”

Zelensky expressed his gratitude to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for his actions in connection with the crisis in Ukraine. Earlier, Britain announced that it would phase out imports of Russian oil by the end of 2022.

Oil Price Continues to Rise after the US Ban on Russian Imports

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has reaffirmed a total ban on imports of Russian oil, liquefied natural gas and coal, with a move to deal a “powerful blow” to Putin. The EU has also taken steps to reduce the continent's dependence on Russian gas.

For his part, Russian President Vladimir Putin imposed restrictions on imports and exports of products from the country. It remains to be seen which goods and countries will be covered by the ban.

The Ukrainian military said that in the last 24 hours “the enemy has slowed down the pace of its offensive operation, resorting mainly to missiles and bombings on civilian infrastructure.”

A statement from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that Russia continues to focus on encircling and capturing the cities of Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Mariupol, Mykolaiv and Chernihiv, as well as on creating a land corridor between Russia and the annexed Crimean peninsula.



/BNR

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com