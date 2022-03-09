Ukrainian Energy Minister: Russians Forcing Zaporizhzhia NPP Personnel to Record a Statement

“Russian forces are forcing the staff of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to record a statement to be used for propaganda purposes”, said Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, the Associated Press reported.

Management of the Zaporizhzhia NPP is Under Orders of a Commander of Russian Forces

Russian forces have established control over the Zaporizhzhia NPP, Europe's largest nuclear power plant, after attacking it on Friday. The attack sparked a fire at the plant, which raised fears that the conflict in Ukraine could lead to a nuclear accident. However, the fire was extinguished and it became clear that there was no leakage of radiation.

Halushchenko said about 500 Russian soldiers and 50 units of military equipment are inside the headquarters. According to the Minister of Energy, the staff of the Zaporizhzhia NPP is “physically and emotionally exhausted”.



/BTA

