Pentagon has Rejected Poland's offer of MiG-29 Fighter Jets

The Pentagon has rejected Poland's offer to transfer its MiG-29 fighters to the United States for delivery to Ukraine. The White House has previously said it is in talks with the Polish government to supply Ukraine with its Soviet-era fighter jets and the United States to provide them with F-16s.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Poland's proposal to donate all of its MiG-29 fighters to the US Air Force at Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany and then hand them over to Ukraine was not considered appropriate.

A senior State Department official said yesterday that Poland had not consulted the United States before making its statement, and according to John Kirby, the proposal was too risky and difficult to resolve, as Russia made threatening statements if someone provided weapons to the Ukrainians.

According to observers, the Biden administration was completely unprepared for the Polish proposal.

It is alleged that the idea was not discussed with the United States and Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his recent visit to Poland. Before being made public, Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said the United States and Poland had been in consultations for several days, but said it was a “surprise move by Poles”.

The surprising Polish announcement is seen as complicating the visit of Vice President Kamala Harris, who is due to arrive in Warsaw today.



