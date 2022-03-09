COVID-19 in Bulgaria: More than 2000 New Cases in the last 24 hours

2180 are newly infected with coronavirus in our country in the past day, according to the Unified Information Portal. 2295 people are listed as cured, and 41 people lost the battle with the virus (over 95% of the dead were not vaccinated).

In the last 24 hours, 16,354 tests were performed or about 13% of the samples were positive.

273 new people infected with COVID-19 have been admitted to hospitals. The total number of hospitalized in our country is currently 2,831 people, and 357 are treated in intensive care units.



/BGNES

