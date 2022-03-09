Instagram will stop Showing Information to Users in Russia and Ukraine
Instagram will stop showing subscriptions to its users in Russia and Ukraine, said the company “Meta”, which owns the social network.
“To protect the communities in Ukraine and Russia, we will hide information about people's subscribers, those they subscribe to, and people who subscribe to each other in personal accounts based in those countries,” the statement said.
It is noted that the publication of “stories” containing links to Russian state media will be marked “so that people can understand that they lead to sites of Russian state media.”
/BNT
