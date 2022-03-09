Poland to give its MiG-29 Fighter Jets to the United States

The Polish authorities are ready to send all their MiG-29 aircraft to Germany, to Rammstein Air Force Base, immediately and free of charge, and hand them over to the United States. This was announced by the Polish Foreign Ministry.

“Polish authorities, after consultations between the President and the government of the republic, are ready to immediately and free of charge transfer all their MiG-29 aircraft to the Rammstein base and hand them over to the US government,” the ministry said in a statement.

“At the same time, Poland wants the United States to supply it with second-hand aircraft with similar operational capabilities. Poland is ready to negotiate immediately the terms of purchase of these machines,” the foreign ministry said.

“The Polish government calls on other NATO countries that own MiG-29s to take similar action,” the ministry added.

Two other NATO countries have MiG fighters, according to open sources.

Bulgaria has 13 MiG-29s

Slovakia has 11 MiG 29s

Bulgaria also has 8 Sukhoi Su-25 attack aircraft

The Bulgarian government, however, has denied any information that it will send its fighter jets to Ukraine.

The MiG-29 fighters have been in service with the Polish army since 1989. The first planes were bought in the USSR, and the next ones arrived in Poland from the Czech Republic and Germany. The latter provides aircraft to Poland for a symbolic sum of 1 euro when it refuses to use the machines.

The MiG-29 fighters are operated by the 22nd Tactical Air Base in Malbork and the 23rd Base in Minsk-Mazowiecki. Prior to a series of MiG-29 incidents, including the crash that killed a pilot, the Polish army had 32 such planes. Three of them crashed in the period 2017-2019, and one burned during its launch in 2016.

Meanwhile, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters in Oslo, when asked about the supply of Polish fighters to Ukraine, that Poland was not ready to deliver MiG-29 fighters to Kyiv alone.

“It must be emphasized that Poland is not a party to this war, and NATO is not a party to this war. That is why decisions on the supply of offensive weapons must be taken at the highest level in NATO. That is why we are actually ready to transfer some of our fighters to Rammstein (US Air Force Base in Germany), but we are not ready to take independent steps,” Moravetsky said.

Yesterday, the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the country is ready to hand over its MiG-29 fighters to the United States and deliver them to Rammstein Air Force Base.

According to open sources, Poland has 22 MiG-29 fighters and 6 combat training fighters.

Yesterday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a briefing in Chisinau that the United States was ready to continue providing military assistance to Kyiv and was considering helping Poland if it decided to provide fighter jets to Ukraine. At the same time, the Wall Street Journal reported that the United States is considering a deal under which Poland will provide Ukraine with MiG-29 fighters in exchange for American F-16 fighters from the United States.



