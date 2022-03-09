Bulgarian PM met with Ukrainian Refugees in Bulgaria

Prime Minister Kiril Petkov met with Ukrainian refugees and answered their questions about the support that the Bulgarian state provides to those fleeing the war in Ukraine.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Kalina Konstantinova and Minister of Innovation and Growth Daniel Lorer.

Bulgarian Ministry of Education Accepts Requests from Refugees for Enrollment in Schools

During the conversation, the assistance provided by the institutions to the refugees coming from Ukraine during their entry into Bulgaria and during their stay and establishment in Bulgaria was discussed.

How is Refugee Status obtained in Bulgaria

Prime Minister Kirill Petkov pointed out that the government is working purposefully to support Ukrainian refugees and pointed out that this has been a key priority for the cabinet since the beginning of the war.



/BNT

