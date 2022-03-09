Zelensky in front British Parliament: Our Struggle Today is like the War against the Nazis

World » UKRAINE | March 9, 2022, Wednesday // 08:33
Bulgaria: Zelensky in front British Parliament: Our Struggle Today is like the War against the Nazis

The British Parliament greeted the video address of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with a standing ovation.

In his speech, Zelensky compared Ukraine's resistance to Russia today to Britain's military action against Nazi Germany during World War II.

“You didn't want to lose your country when the Nazis tried to take it,” he said. “And you had to fight for Britain.”

Zelensky stressed that the people of Ukraine are showing heroic resistance against Russian troops.

He made a reference to Churchill's famous speech in the House of Commons in 1940, known as “We will fight on the shores”

“We will not give up and we will not lose. We will fight to the end in the seas, we will fight in the air, we will defend our land, whatever it costs us. We will fight in the forests, in the fields, on the shores, in the streets.”

The president called on the West for more sanctions against Russia.

Zelensky also assured British lawmakers that Ukraine would not back down and would fight to the end.

Reuters notes that this is the first time a president of another country has spoken before the lower house of the British Parliament.

/OFFNews

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Zelensky, british, Ukraine, fight
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria