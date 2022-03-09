Bulgarian President: We can Support Gas and Oil Sanctions against Russia if We want to Destroy our Economy

“If we want to destroy our economy, we must support sanctions on gas and oil against Russia,” President Rumen Radev told reporters.

We remind you that yesterday Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said that Bulgaria could not afford sanctions against Russia for gas and oil. “The prime minister is right,” Radev was adamant.

“There is no breakthrough in security, there is a breakthrough in common sense. It is not the job of the NSO, SANS or the Ministry of Interior to catch snow in front of the Prime Minister. Their job is to warn him of possible provocations and to ensure his security. They did so and received personal thanks from the Prime Minister.” In such way, he answered a question whether there is a breakthrough in national security in connection with the fact that during the March 3 celebrations in Shipka, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov and National Assembly Speaker Nikola Minchev were hit with snowballs.

“It is not the job of ministers to evaluate the work of services, especially when they are outside their remit. The job of the ministers is to effectively fight the severe economic and social crisis, to create conditions for sustainable economic growth, which all Bulgarians expect,” he added.

“I hope that this attack on the security services is not an attempt to politicize them. We know that until a year ago this was a practice in working with the services and I strongly hope that the government will not follow this path rejected by society. Of course, I will not ask for resignations,” the president added.

He reminded that it is no coincidence that the heads of the services are in office. “Can’t you imagine that every new government or new parliament will change its security services? If this happens, it means that they will work for the government and not for the state, especially in the field of corruption,” Radev commented.

He added: “I do not want to think that there are people among the ruling party and in the parliament who are worried that some sensitive information concerning the fight against corruption will become available to the president.”

Rumen Radev pointed out that on Friday he initiated a meeting with the Prime Minister, line ministers and institutions, at which the state and readiness of the Crisis Management System were analyzed. “The problems are severe, extremely deep and are not limited to bunkers, shelters, stockpiles of iodine tablets, etc.,” he said.

“I expect from the line ministers, institutions and legislators vigorous measures to create a Unified National Crisis Management System, to move from a reactive to a proactive approach to crisis management and the implementation of all these urgent measures that we identified at the meeting,” Radev said.



