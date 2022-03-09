There is Wheat in Bulgaria for 2 years

Bulgaria has enough wheat to meet the country's needs for the next 2 years and exports will not threaten the country's food security. This was stated for BNT by the National Association of Grain Producers. They insist on a clear market mechanism when buying wheat for the reserve.

Most of the wheat produced in our country is traditionally exported because the domestic market is small and fully satisfied. In anticipation of the new harvest, grain growers are convinced that there will be no shortage.

“There is a sufficient amount of grain in the country - the so-called state reserve can be satisfied. Exports are the main driving force of agriculture in Bulgaria, if there are no exports, everything that has been done over the years perishes”, says Kostadin Kostadinov, chairman of the National Association of Grain Producers.

There is no ban on grain exports from Bulgaria, but the industry says it has been facing difficulties in recent days.

Yesterday, due to intensified inspections of the Customs Agency, the National Revenue Agency and the Automobile Administration, a kilometer-long queue of heavy trucks formed at the Kulata border checkpoint.

“The war in Ukraine has repeatedly raised the price of grain on world markets and in our country. There is also an increase in fuels and plant protection products, which will affect the prices of the new harvest. Therefore, producers are urging the state to buy wheat on a market basis.

There is no way to determine a fixed price, at the moment the prices on the stock exchanges are jumping by 15% on a daily basis”, said Angel Vukodinov, a grain producer.

“Let such a market mechanism be worked out that the state does not lose, and it will not lose, because it buys a quantity of grain, which will later be able to replace, hand over, distribute. Whatever the state decides, let those who produce grain not lose,” says Kostadin Kostadinov, chairman of the National Association of Grain Producers.

For now, bakers are refraining from raising the price of their products.

“If we do, we will only give empty talk to people or we will create panic at the moment,” says Dimitar Yoltov, a baker.

Bakers do not commit to how long they will be able to keep prices down.



/BNT

