Mariupol: Shootings at the Humanitarian Corridor – A Child has Died

After unsuccessful attempts and shelling of civilians during the “silence” hours agreed between Russia and Ukraine, the evacuation in Sumy and Irpen began this morning, Reuters reported. Hours later, Ukraine announced that a humanitarian corridor in Mariupol had been shelled. A child has died, the country's foreign minister said.

“Russia is holding 300,000 civilians hostage in Mariupol and is hindering the humanitarian evacuation, despite agreements brokered by the International Committee of the Red Cross,” wrote Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba. – “Yesterday a child died of dehydration! War crimes are part of Russia's targeted strategy. I call on all countries to publicly demand: RUSSIA, RELEASE THE PEOPLE!”

After him a message came from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine:

“The truce has been broken! Russian forces fire on the humanitarian corridor from Zaporizhzhia to Mariupol. 8 trucks + 30 buses are ready to deliver humanitarian aid to Mariupol and evacuate civilians in Zaporizhzhia. The pressure on Russia MUST intensify to get it to honor its commitments. “

Russia's position is that Ukrainian troops are obstructing the evacuation. And today such a message was published in TASS.

Sumy

An evacuation from Sumy, northeastern Ukraine, began this morning, Reuters reported. The humanitarian corridor is from 9 am to 9 pm. The city is partially surrounded by Russian troops and was shelled during the night. 9 people were reported killed.

People from Sumy are moving south, to Poltava - a Ukrainian city located 175 km south. Buses have also arrived. The evacuation with them is expected to start today, says the regional governor of Sumy region Dmitry Zhivitski.

Earlier, Moscow offered to evacuate Ukrainians to Russia, but the proposal was rejected by Ukraine as manipulative and propaganda, the implementation of which would endanger people's lives.

Ukraine is also beginning to evacuate foreign students from India, China and other countries, Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk said.

Irpen

Evacuation is also underway from the city of Irpen, west of Kyiv. At 9:30 a.m. (7:30 a.m. GMT), more than 150 people were evacuated, according to District Governor Oleksi Kuleba.

“The aggressor is preventing the evacuation of the population. Within a day, those who managed to reach the assembly point were taken out of Irpen at their own expense. Now the area is preparing for a large-scale evacuation and delivery of humanitarian aid,” he added. BBC.

Earlier today, Russia's Defense Ministry announced that Russia had opened humanitarian corridors for evacuation from the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Mariupol.



