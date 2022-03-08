Zelensky cools down to NATO and the West: We have been Listening to Promises for 13 days

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said today that the West has not kept its promises to protect Ukraine from Russian bombing.

“We have been listening to promises for thirteen days. We have been told for thirteen days that they will help us in the sky, that they will give us planes, that they will deliver them to us,” the Ukrainian president said in a video telegram.

According to him, the responsibility for what is happening also lies with those in the West, who have not been able to make a decision for 13 days.

“It is the responsibility of those who did not guarantee the security of the Ukrainian sky from the Russian assassins,” he said.

Zelensky insists on a no-fly zone over Ukraine - an option that was flatly rejected by the United States and NATO.

On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that he would consider the introduction of such a zone “as participation in the armed conflict” in Ukraine.



/OFFNews

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com