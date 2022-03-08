Bulgarian PM: There is No risk for Gas and Oil Supplies in Bulgaria

There is no risk to gas and oil supplies to Bulgaria in the event of a suspension of imports from Russia, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov announced from the rostrum of the National Assembly as part of “Parliamentary Control”, which was postponed from last Friday to Tuesday (March 8th). The prime minister said he had received assurances from Lukoil that they had the option of alternative supplies of non-Russian oil.

Bulgarian PM: The Bread for Bulgarians is Provided until 2023

“They guarantee that they also have a plan B if the supply of Russian oil is stopped, but so far the tankers are being unloaded and no supplies have been disrupted,” Petkov said in response to a question from Victoria Vasileva of “There Is Such a People”. “The shareholders behind Lukoil are largely from the Russian Federation, but it is itself owned by a Swiss company, so it is not subject to direct sanctions,” the prime minister added.

He claims that the Ministry of Energy is negotiating gas supplies through Greece, and that “in case of an emergency” Bulgaria may restrict electricity exports, but so far this is not necessary.

Martin Dimitrov of “Democratic Bulgaria” asked what steps the government intends to take to address the country's problems - outside international influence - in regulating fuel prices. Kiril Petkov replied that according to information from Lukoil, their wholesale prices are formed by the Swiss owner company. Therefore, the government requested data on how the company is doing its pricing in order to “find a way to have a smoother rise based on world markets.”



