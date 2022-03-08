Fake Aid campaign for Ukrainian Refugees in Burgas

People posing as municipal officials in Burgas toured nursing homes and said they were collecting food and clothing for needy Ukrainian citizens.

The victims are users of the Social Patronage in Burgas. From there they categorically state that no such action has been organized on the territory of the city, there are no mobile teams to collect donations. Special stationary points have been established and only there aid is accepted.

“Last week we had two reports from our users, two elderly ladies who called to say that two men had visited their homes to collect a donation to help Ukrainian citizens. They introduced themselves as municipal officials and have announced that they are mobile municipal employees who go around the houses to collect clothes and food,” explained Valya Stankova, manager of home social care.

This is the second attempt at fraud with the wave of sympathy for Ukrainian refugees that we are telling you about. The previous one was in Plovdiv.

Dozens of Ukrainian families have already been housed in crisis centers in Burgas. More than a hundred are already sheltered, Ukrainian citizens. The capacity is almost full. There are still about 20 vacancies, said Deputy Mayor Yordanka Ananieva.



/BNT

