Bulgarian PM: The Bread for Bulgarians is Provided until 2023

The bread for the Bulgarians is provided until 2023. Bulgaria is buying grain at market prices and will be stored in the state reserve's warehouses, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov announced from the parliamentary rostrum.

“There are many sayings - 'No one is bigger than bread.' There have been concerns about wholesale prices,” said Lyuben Dilov of GERB-SDS.

“Yes, Bulgaria's food is a high priority. There was a danger of several incidents in Ukraine, including the burning of nuclear power plants. What would happen if we had such an incident and lost the harvest? So we decided to buy enough. Bulgaria has a reserve of 1.5 million tons until 2023. Bulgaria will buy this week to be sure. We are buying it at market prices and it will be stored in the state reserve warehouses,” added Kiril Petkov.

According to him, the Customs Agency makes standard inspections and there is nothing extraordinary.

“If all goes well, the ships will depart. If there is a problem, an analysis of the wheat is made. So we have not gone beyond the legal framework,” added Kiril Petkov.



