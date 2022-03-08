Bulgarians are being Evacuated from Moldova by Government Plane

Politics » DIPLOMACY | March 8, 2022, Tuesday // 10:05
The Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodora Genchovska will visit the Republic of Moldova today, where she will meet with her Moldovan counterpart Nicu Popescu and representatives of the Bulgarian community in the city of Taraclia.

Upon leaving the country, Minister Genchovska will evacuate Bulgarian citizens who wish to leave Moldova by government plane.

More than 38,000 Ukrainian Citizens have entered Bulgaria

The Border Police announced that more than 38,000 Ukrainian citizens have entered Bulgaria since the beginning of the war. 17,000 of them left our country, but 21,000 remained in Bulgaria.

