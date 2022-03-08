More than 100 Workers remain Trapped in Chernobyl - Tensions are Rising

More than 100 workers remain stranded at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. They have been unable to leave the plant for 12 days after Russian troops took control of it on the first day of the invasion, the BBC reports.

About 200 Ukrainian guards who were in charge of security during the Russian attack also remain blocked.

Chernobyl is said to be calm and workers are still on duty, but BBC sources say conditions are harsh and food and medicine are limited.

There are grounds for concern that stress could affect workers' ability to perform their duties at the nuclear power plant.

Russian troops are currently controlling the 32-kilometer zone around the plant.

A relative of one of the workers told the BBC that the Russian side is willing to allow those blocked at the plant to exchange shifts, but not to guarantee them a safe return home.



