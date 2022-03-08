March 8 - International Women's Day – Mother’s Day in Bulgaria

International Women's Day is celebrated every year on March 8. This is a day of international recognition of women's economic, political and social achievements.

In December 1977, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution declaring March 8 as International Women's Day, originally chosen as International Women's Working Day. It is celebrated in over 30 countries around the world in recognition of women's economic, political and social achievements.

In many countries, including Bulgaria, March 8 is celebrated as Mother's Day.

The first women's society in Bulgaria was founded in 1857 in the town of Lom. Among its founders are Elenka Tsenko Todorova, Angelina Krastyo Pishurka, Stefania Kosta Stamenova, Maria Tsono Ivanova and others.

Initially, since 1911, the holiday is celebrated with talks in a small circle, and in 1915 it was the first public celebration.

March 8 has been celebrated as an all-Bulgarian holiday since the middle of the 20th century. The first woman doctor in Bulgaria - Dr. Tota Venkova - graduated in 1886. She not only worked in an era when it was unthinkable for a woman to do so, but also paved the way for all women after her who dreamed of education, profession, place and recognition in society.

Raina Kasabova goes down in history and statistics as the first woman in the world to complete a mission aboard a fighter jet. She was only 15 years old when, on December 30, 1912, during the Balkan War, she flew as an observer pilot over Edirne and called for an end to hostilities.



Happy Women’s day to the strong, intelligent, talented and simply wonderful women at Novinite Group! Don’t ever forget that you are loved and appreciated!

