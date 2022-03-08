Pentagon: Russia hires Syrians for the Invasion of Ukraine

Russia is hiring Syrians and other foreign fighters to take part in the invasion of Ukraine, AFP reported, citing the Pentagon. According to the Wall Street Journal, there is information that Moscow has been gathering fighters in recent days, whom it hopes to help capture Kyiv.

According to sources, some of the fighters who took part in the fighting in Syria are already in Russia and are preparing to join the attack on Ukraine, but it is not clear at the moment what the number of these fighters is.

Moscow joined the Syrian civil war in 2015 on the side of the regime of President Bashar al-Assad.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby commented on the information, saying it was “interesting how (the Russian president) is in a position to rely on foreign fighters.”

According to the United States, Russia has sent more than 150,000 troops to take part in the invasion of Ukraine.

Kirby also said the Pentagon did not know exactly who had sided with the Russian cause.

The issue was also touched upon during a meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday, with the Chinese representative saying, without directly mentioning Russia that the situation could only get worse with the sending of “mercenaries”.

The UN could not confirm the information that Moscow is hiring foreign fighters.



/BNR

