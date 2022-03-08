Russia is Expected to Announce a New Ceasefire in Ukraine

Russia will announce a ceasefire at 10 a.m. Moscow time (9 a.m. Bulgarian time) and is ready to provide humanitarian corridors from several Ukrainian cities to evacuate locals. This was announced by the Russian news agencies, referring to the coordination headquarters in Moscow on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.

The Evacuation Route from Mariupol is Mined, Corridors Lead to Russia and Belarus

According to the information, the Russian side agrees to guarantee a corridor from Kyiv and the adjacent settlements through the territory of Belarus with subsequent sending of planes to Russian territory.

From Chernihiv, the road will again pass through Belarusian territory, and in the southern direction, the corridors will be secured after coordination with the Ukrainian authorities.

From Sumy, the routes will be through Poltava and Belgorod, and from Kharkiv - again through Belgorod.

More than 10 people were Killed in a Russian Bombing in the Ukrainian city of Sumy

The headquarters claims that from Saturday to Monday alone, more than 2 million people appealed to the Russian authorities to evacuate virtually all settlements in Ukraine.



/BNR

