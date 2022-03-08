COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2462 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
2462 are the new cases of coronavirus infection in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours with 21,858 tests performed (11.26%), according to the Unified Information Portal. For comparison, yesterday the new cases of infection were 515.
COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 515 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
The dead are 91. The cured are 5894.
There are 362 new patients in hospitals. 2966 people remain in hospitals, 374 of them in intensive care units.
89.01% of deaths, 74.25% of newly infected and 85.08% of new hospital admissions were not vaccinated.
The vaccine doses administered per the last 24 hours are 2105.
/BTA
