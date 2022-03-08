More than 10 people were Killed in a Russian Bombing in the Ukrainian city of Sumy

Russian planes bombed apartment buildings in the city of Sumy and the surrounding area late last night, Ukrainian media reported, citing the head of the regional administration Dmitry Zhivitsky.

According to him, there are more than 10 dead and injured people, including children. Rescue teams were sent to the scene.

According to Zhivitsky, several residential buildings in the center of Sumy were completely destroyed and buildings in nearby suburbs were hit.

The head of the district administration pointed out that in the town of Akhtyrka there were also airstrikes on residential neighborhoods. The local heating plant was also shelled there.



/BNR

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com