The third round of talks between Ukraine and Russia has ended. Adviser to Ukrainian President Mykhailo Podoliak, who is part of the delegation, explained that “little progress” has been made in negotiating the logistics of the humanitarian corridors.

Podoliak clarified that no agreement has been reached that would significantly improve the situation. For his part, the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, said it was too early to talk about anything positive after the third round of talks, Reuters reported.

“The third round of talks is over. There is progress in improving the logistics in the humanitarian corridors ... Intensive consultations continue on the main political bloc to reach an agreement, a ceasefire and security guarantees,” Podoliak said.

“Russia's expectations from the talks with Ukraine have not been met,” Medinsky said. He stressed that Russia has raised the issue of the urgent opening of humanitarian corridors. For its part, the Ukrainian side has assured that they will be put into operation tomorrow, RIA Novosti reports.



