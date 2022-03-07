More than 38,000 Ukrainian Citizens have Bulgaria
More than 38,000 Ukrainian citizens have entered Bulgaria since February 24.
The Border Police specify that 17,000 have left the country.
There are currently about 21,000 Ukrainians fleeing the war in Bulgaria.
So far, 100 applications for humanitarian aid have been submitted at the border.
