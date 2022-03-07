Russia has Announced Conditions under which it will Stop Hostilities in Ukraine

Russia wants Ukraine to cease hostilities, to make changes to its constitution that guarantee its neutrality, to recognize the Crimean peninsula as Russian territory, and Donetsk and Luhansk as independent territories. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov to Reuters. According to him, Moscow has informed Kyiv of its readiness to "immediately" cease hostilities if the demands are met.

So far, this is the clearest definition of Moscow's conditions for stopping the so-called “special military operation”, which has been going on for 12 days, the agency notes.

Peskov said Ukraine is familiar with Russian conditions. “They were told that all this could stop immediately,” he said.

On the subject of Ukraine's neutrality, Peskov said that Ukrainians “must make changes to the constitution to make it clear that they will not seek to join any bloc.” He stressed that in the future Russia will not have any territorial claims to Ukraine.

“We are really ending the demilitarization of Ukraine. We will finish it. The most important thing is for Kyiv to end its hostilities - then no one will shoot,” Peskov said.

The outlining of Russia's demands comes at a time when the Russian and Ukrainian delegations are preparing for the third round of talks, which will take place today in Belovezhskaya Forest.



