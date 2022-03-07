The Foreign Ministers of Russia and Ukraine will meet in Turkey

March 7, 2022, Monday
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has announced that Russian and Ukrainian counterparts Sergei Lavrov and Dmytro Kuleba will hold talks later this week, DW reported.

The meeting will be held on the sidelines of the Forum for Diplomacy in Antalya. These will be the highest-level talks since the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine on February 24.

Ankara has stable relations with both Kyiv and Moscow and has so far sought to maintain a neutral stance on the conflict, distancing itself from its NATO partners.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS that an agreement had been reached on a meeting between Lavrov and Kuleba during a telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan. It was initiated by the Turkish head of state.

